Terry L. Fruth
Terry L. Fruth, 70, of Wauseon died on June 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio due to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Fruth; his children Lee Fruth and Sean Fruth; brothers Ron Fruth and Tim Fruth; and sister Ardis Taylor.
Terry was born in Fostoria, Ohio on August 20, 1949. He worked as the CFO for Quadco Rehabilitation Center for over 25 years. He enjoyed his work because it allowed him to help people.
Per Terry's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019