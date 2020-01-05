Home

Terry L. McGhee


1961 - 2020
Terry L. McGhee Obituary
Terry L. McGhee

Terry L. McGhee, age 58, of Toledo, passed away January 1, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born December 31, 1961 in Toledo to Lee and Marla (Delp) McGhee. Terry was employed with Cenveo for more than 35 years. He enjoyed camping, canoeing and playing golf.

Terry is survived by his wife, Holly McGhee; father, Lee McGhee; mother, Marla McGhee; children, Brandon McGhee, Ryan McGhee and Lindsey (Kyle) Cline; step-sons, Samuel Gold, Benjamin Mazzie and Jeep Mazzie; brothers, David McGhee and Norm (Cathy) McGhee.

Visitation and services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Terry's memory.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
