Terry L. Smith
1945 - 2020
Terry L. Smith

4/12/1945 - 09/20/2020

Terry L. Smith, age 75, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Flower Hospital. He was born April 12, 1945 in Toledo to Walter and Helen (White) Smith. Terry was employed with Libby Glass for 38 years. After his retirement he went on to work with the Sylvania School System as a Bus Driver for 10 years.

Terry was a devoted fan of Penn State with his favorite coach being Joe Paterno. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed bowling, which he did for many years on various leagues with Libby Glass. Golfing was another past-time enjoyment of Terry's, especially the Sunday golf outings with his son.

Cars were a passion for Terry, he owned a 2003 Thunderbird and collected many other die cast models of various cars and John Deere designs. Terry enjoyed annual trips to the Auburn Car Show with one of his best friends, Skip.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Vern Sweet; and brothers-in-law, Jim and Dave Sweet. Terry is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years, Bonnie (Sweet) Smith; children, Deborah (Craig)

Wagenhauser and Daniel (Stacy) Smith; grandchildren, Tarah, Reis and Darren; great grandchildren, Marley and Norah; brother, Roger (Carol) Smith and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive guests Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 4150 W Laskey Rd. Toledo, (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cherry Street Mission in Terry's memory.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
