Terry Lee Harsha
Terry Lee Harsha, 67 of Oak Harbor, OH died suddenly Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. He was born June 14, 1952 in Normal, IL to William Harsha and Eileen (Burt) Krupinski. He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, IL and received his Bachelor and Masters Degree in Education from the University of Toledo. On December 29, 1973 he married the former Susan Miller and she survives. Terry retired from the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District where he taught Phys-Ed, Elementary Principal, Assistant Middle School Principal, and Coach. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. He also held memberships with the Belmont Country Club, Twos Athletic Club, and RIC Investment Club. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling, was an avid Bears Fan, loved sports, and enjoyed playing tennis.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Susan of Oak Harbor; children, Brad (Christy) Harsha of Defiance, OH and Mindy (Dietrich) Lawson of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Kaylee & Kellan Harsha and Michaela "Michi" from Italy; father, William (Joann) Harsha of Michigan City, IN; brothers, Greg (Kris) Harsha of Simi Valley, CA and Bruce (Karen) Harsha of Rock Hill, SC; sisters, Pam (Richard) Kieft of LaPorte, IN and Julie (Holt) Edinger of Michigan City, IN; mother-in-law, Jean Miller; and in-laws, Kim & Walt Hardy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Krupinski; father-in-law, Phil Miller; and brother Kent Harsha.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor with the Rev. Daniel Sather and Rev. Scott Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. The family requests that those wishing to contribute consider St. Paul UCC, , and the University of Toledo Foundation. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting family with arrangements and would like to invite friends and family to leave a condolence or share a fond memory at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2020