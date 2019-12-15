|
Terry Lee Hymore
Terry Lee Hymore was born on April 16, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio. Terry attended Eastwood High School with the class of 1979, where he took vocational classes. He furthered his education for a couple years, focusing on Culinary Arts.
Terry was an entrepreneur, following his dreams of owning several different businesses throughout the years. He enjoyed being a chef, a caterer, a bar owner and running Bayside Boardwalk in Oregon for many years. He has been known to have quite the heart of gold through the years, giving back to his community in several different ways.
Terry loved his family, nothing could bring him more joy than being a Dzia-Dzia to his three grandchildren. He loved Christmas time and loved decorating. In years past, Terry spent his free time watching NASCAR.
Terry Lee Hymore, age 58 of Luckey, Ohio passed away at 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SKLD Perrysburg, He was preceded in death by his parents Albert E and Shirley A (Phalen) Hymore.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his children, Courtney Hymore of Luckey and Eric Hymore of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Cooper, Wesley and Keegan; and brother, Keith ("Corky") Hymore of Toledo.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, (419)473-1301. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Witzler-Shank, Trilby with Pastor Todd Milner of Providence Lutheran Church in Holland officiating. Procession will follow to Ottawa Hills Memorial Park for burial. Online guests can leave words of comfort or share a memory by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
