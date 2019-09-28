|
|
Terry Lee McBroom
Terry Lee (Puhl) McBroom, 81, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 in Florida. Terry was born on May 15, 1938 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Marseille (Spire) Beals and Ralph Puhl. Terry was married to Clarence Richard (Dick) McBroom on July 2, 1965 and they were married for 37 years. Terry was the loving mother of Cheri (Andy) Matyk, Steve (Kristy) McBroom, and Mark (Mary) McBroom; grandmother of Taylor, Andrew, Connor, Amanda, Madison and Grant and sister of Debbi (Rock) Dunlap. Preceding her in death were her son, Steve and husband, Dick.
Terry graduated from Bowling Green State University and was a Home Economics teacher in Napoleon and Bryan, Ohio. She loved to sew, quilt, decorate and was always entertaining in her home in Napoleon. Terry was instrumental in the founding and operations of Maumee Valley Broadcasting and WNDH Radio.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, OH. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon. The family suggests contributions be made to the (); Hospice of Henry County or Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 28, 2019