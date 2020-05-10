Terry Lee Roscoe
02/18/1946 - 05/01/2020
Terry Lee Roscoe, age 74, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Landings of Oregon Retirement Community in Oregon, OH. Terry was born in Toledo, OH on February 18, 1946 to Searle Irving and Rose (Ball) Roscoe.
He attended Whitmer High School in Toledo, where he was active in Student Council, graduating in 1965. Following graduation, he went on to pursue an apprenticeship in tool and die making, machine repair and skilled trades. In November 1965, he married Ruth Claire Hennig. Together, they raised two sons, Searle (Si) and Paul. Following his divorce from Ruth in 1988, Terry married Sharon (Bronson) Roscoe, with whom he shared the rest of his life, together building a log home in Waynesville, NC, travelling the world, and enjoying time with their family.
Following his apprenticeship, Terry worked as a tool maker at Taft Tool and then at the Chevrolet/GM-Hydromatic transmission factory in Toledo. During his 33 years there, he was a member of the fire brigade, the confined space rescue team, the HazMat accident handling team, and served as a CPR instructor. He also enjoyed time competing with the employee trap and skeet shooting teams.
Terry enjoyed serving the communities in which he lived. His activity within the local community began early in his life with his membership in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), as well as at age of 17, when he became a Junior Fireman with the Alexis Volunteer Fire Department in Washington Township, OH. He continued his love for being a first responder while serving over 20 years as fireman/EMT, and then as Rescue Captain, with Whiteford Volunteer Fire Department #2 in Ottawa Lake, MI. He was active on the Whiteford Township Scuba Search and Rescue Team, was certified in Farm Trauma Rescue Techniques, and taught as a state certified instructor for Monroe Community College Extension Service in Emergency Vehicle Rescue Extrication. He remained active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Scoutmaster with BSA Troop 98, Asst. Scoutmaster and committee member with Troop 701, and Scout Leader for Cub Scout Pack 751. Terry was also a member of the Whiteford Community Association and active in the annual Haunted Barn fundraiser for many years.
Anyone who ever spoke with Terry will have learned all about his favorite hobbies, activities, and his boastful pride in his family. He loved to share stories of travel and his "expert" thoughts about his numerous hobbies. Of his many hobbies, he loved fishing, hunting, camping, photography, wood working, listening to his cherished, vinyl albums, and puttering in his garage workshop. Other than bragging about his children and grandchildren, perhaps his favorite activity was watching NASCAR and Indy Car racing events, which was inspired by his father, an auto dealer and owner of Roscoe Motors Sales Racing Team during Terry's childhood years.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Searle and Rose Roscoe; step-father, Daniel Gajewski; brothers, Alfred Roscoe and Patrick Roscoe; sister, Dorcas Roscoe; and half-brother, Robert Fultz. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roscoe; sister, Cynthia (Karl) Furr; sons, Searle (Jennifer) Roscoe and Paul (Lisa) Roscoe; step-daughters, Tana (Tony) Powell and Heidi Johnson; grandchildren, Sydney Roscoe, John Roscoe, Aedhan Roscoe, Breandan Roscoe, Michelle Miller, Nicolle Meyer, Shelby Kesterson, Jeff Powell, Michael Powell, Tiffany Johnson, and Andrew Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Due to social distancing rules currently in effect, no service will be held. Terry will be interred at Whiteford Union Cemetery, on Sterns Road, in Lambertville, MI. A memorial service and fellowship gathering will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.
To leave aspecial message for the Roscoe Family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
02/18/1946 - 05/01/2020
Terry Lee Roscoe, age 74, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Landings of Oregon Retirement Community in Oregon, OH. Terry was born in Toledo, OH on February 18, 1946 to Searle Irving and Rose (Ball) Roscoe.
He attended Whitmer High School in Toledo, where he was active in Student Council, graduating in 1965. Following graduation, he went on to pursue an apprenticeship in tool and die making, machine repair and skilled trades. In November 1965, he married Ruth Claire Hennig. Together, they raised two sons, Searle (Si) and Paul. Following his divorce from Ruth in 1988, Terry married Sharon (Bronson) Roscoe, with whom he shared the rest of his life, together building a log home in Waynesville, NC, travelling the world, and enjoying time with their family.
Following his apprenticeship, Terry worked as a tool maker at Taft Tool and then at the Chevrolet/GM-Hydromatic transmission factory in Toledo. During his 33 years there, he was a member of the fire brigade, the confined space rescue team, the HazMat accident handling team, and served as a CPR instructor. He also enjoyed time competing with the employee trap and skeet shooting teams.
Terry enjoyed serving the communities in which he lived. His activity within the local community began early in his life with his membership in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), as well as at age of 17, when he became a Junior Fireman with the Alexis Volunteer Fire Department in Washington Township, OH. He continued his love for being a first responder while serving over 20 years as fireman/EMT, and then as Rescue Captain, with Whiteford Volunteer Fire Department #2 in Ottawa Lake, MI. He was active on the Whiteford Township Scuba Search and Rescue Team, was certified in Farm Trauma Rescue Techniques, and taught as a state certified instructor for Monroe Community College Extension Service in Emergency Vehicle Rescue Extrication. He remained active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Scoutmaster with BSA Troop 98, Asst. Scoutmaster and committee member with Troop 701, and Scout Leader for Cub Scout Pack 751. Terry was also a member of the Whiteford Community Association and active in the annual Haunted Barn fundraiser for many years.
Anyone who ever spoke with Terry will have learned all about his favorite hobbies, activities, and his boastful pride in his family. He loved to share stories of travel and his "expert" thoughts about his numerous hobbies. Of his many hobbies, he loved fishing, hunting, camping, photography, wood working, listening to his cherished, vinyl albums, and puttering in his garage workshop. Other than bragging about his children and grandchildren, perhaps his favorite activity was watching NASCAR and Indy Car racing events, which was inspired by his father, an auto dealer and owner of Roscoe Motors Sales Racing Team during Terry's childhood years.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Searle and Rose Roscoe; step-father, Daniel Gajewski; brothers, Alfred Roscoe and Patrick Roscoe; sister, Dorcas Roscoe; and half-brother, Robert Fultz. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roscoe; sister, Cynthia (Karl) Furr; sons, Searle (Jennifer) Roscoe and Paul (Lisa) Roscoe; step-daughters, Tana (Tony) Powell and Heidi Johnson; grandchildren, Sydney Roscoe, John Roscoe, Aedhan Roscoe, Breandan Roscoe, Michelle Miller, Nicolle Meyer, Shelby Kesterson, Jeff Powell, Michael Powell, Tiffany Johnson, and Andrew Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Due to social distancing rules currently in effect, no service will be held. Terry will be interred at Whiteford Union Cemetery, on Sterns Road, in Lambertville, MI. A memorial service and fellowship gathering will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.
To leave aspecial message for the Roscoe Family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.