Terry Martin Tansel



Terry Martin Tansel, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with his family at his side. Terry was born on February 27, 1948, in Toledo, OH, the son of Bernadine (Koralewski) Johnston and Joe Louis Tansel. His mother survives. He was the third of four brothers, Louis Michael (Jan) Tansel, John (Kathy) Tansel and Grant (Barb) Tansel. Also surviving is step-brother, Ron (Joann) Johnston. Terry was the loving husband of Barb (Dippery) Tansel; father to Lisa Wellman and Terry Tansel Jr.; as well as the proudest grandfather to four grandsons, Storm Wellman, Zaide Wellman, Caleb Tansel and Brady Tansel.



Terry was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School (1966), and served his beloved country as member of the Army for three years, including time overseas in Okinawa. It was in 1970 when he met, and on July 10th married the love of his life Barb. Terry went on to work at Art Iron Inc. in Toledo, OH until he "retired" in order to enjoy the other love of his life, golf.



Terry's home away from home for over 25 years was Forrest Creason Golf Course at Bowling Green State University. He would often show up for his tee times an hour early, not to practice, but to take the course workers breakfast, or coffee. He often talked about the scores he shot, but mostly cared about the conversations he had, and who he met. Terry would "have you know" that he had 2 hole-in-ones, on holes #3 and #12 at Forrest Creason. He made many lasting memories and friendships while golfing throughout Northwest Ohio.



As much as Terry loved the game of golf, he loved his family even more. He did nearly everything with his wife. From their daily card games, which he would claim she cheated if he lost, to having nearly every meal with her, and doing their absolute favorite activity together, which was watching their children and grandchildren in all of their sports, activities, and events.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Louis Tansel; step-father, Bill Johnston and brother John Tansel.



A visitation for Terry will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Joe Collier will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Educational Fund for Terry's four beloved grandchildren Storm, Zaide, Caleb, and Brady. To leave an online condolence or a fond memory with the Tansel family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019