Terry Paul Jeffries Sr.
Terry P. Jeffries Sr., 61, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Terry was born on December 20, 1958 in Oregon, Ohio to Birthel and Katherine (Mason) Jeffries. He was a 1976 graduate of Lake High School and worked at Johnny's On the Spot Car Wash, Bob Huston's Shell Station on I-280, and Franklin Office Products. Terry was a dedicated fan of the Los Angeles Rams and NASCAR; following Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace.. Growing up, he was a member of East Broadway / Northwood Church of God.
Terry is survived by his son, Terry Paul Jeffries Jr.; siblings, Ted (Carol) Jeffries, Dan Jeffries, Lee (Kathy) Jeffries, Jay (Judy) Jeffries, Shirley (Larry) Loy, Jack Jeffries, Dwight (Cindy) Jeffries, Ron (Glenn Mullen) Jeffries, and David (Lori) Jeffries; along with 15 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and his cat, Peanut. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Jeffries; sister-in-law, Jackie Jeffries; niece, Donna Kay Jeffries; and nephew, Jeffrey Carl Loy.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Terry P. Jeffries Sr., 61, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Terry was born on December 20, 1958 in Oregon, Ohio to Birthel and Katherine (Mason) Jeffries. He was a 1976 graduate of Lake High School and worked at Johnny's On the Spot Car Wash, Bob Huston's Shell Station on I-280, and Franklin Office Products. Terry was a dedicated fan of the Los Angeles Rams and NASCAR; following Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace.. Growing up, he was a member of East Broadway / Northwood Church of God.
Terry is survived by his son, Terry Paul Jeffries Jr.; siblings, Ted (Carol) Jeffries, Dan Jeffries, Lee (Kathy) Jeffries, Jay (Judy) Jeffries, Shirley (Larry) Loy, Jack Jeffries, Dwight (Cindy) Jeffries, Ron (Glenn Mullen) Jeffries, and David (Lori) Jeffries; along with 15 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and his cat, Peanut. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Jeffries; sister-in-law, Jackie Jeffries; niece, Donna Kay Jeffries; and nephew, Jeffrey Carl Loy.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.