Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Terry Roach Obituary
Terry Roach

Terry Roach, age 58, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1960 to the late Betty and John Roach in Toledo, Ohio.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Krystle Roach; former spouse, Dianne Roach; "his daughter", Ali Kat; brother, Larry Roach.

"I tried to be a good husband and father. To all the people I crossed paths with, take care. Jesus Christ is Lord. -P.S. Goodbye Frog from Turtle. God Bless All."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the in Terry's name.

To leave condolences for Terry's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
