|
|
Terry Tim Kemritz March 12, 1939 ~ September 30, 2019
Terry Tim Kemritz, 80, of Lambertville, MI, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Born March 12, 1939 in Monroe, MI, he was the son of Victor W. Kemritz and Hilda A. Freimark, both have preceded him in death. He married Betty Jo Arvay in 1958. From this union, he had three children, Tammy, Rick and Danny. Betty (1989) and Danny (2009), both preceded him in death.
He married Nancy Naumann July of 1990. They shared 29 loving years of marriage. Nancy was such a great caregiver for Terry. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Rick (Diane) Kemritz; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Cousino; step-daughters, Natalie (Andy) Fetter and Sherie (Rich) Sands; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. He loved them so much as his own. They loved him as the best grandpa ever. He is also survived by sisters, Kathy (Rudy) Laderach and Linda Purcell; brother-in-law, Joe (Pat) Arvay; many nieces and nephews.
Terry was a member of Local 50 Plumbers and Pipefitters for over 50 years, retiring in 1997. He was very well respected by all that he worked with. During this time, he also was of service to his community as a volunteer firefighter for Erie Township, president of the Erie Mason Touchdowners and little league baseball coach. He was always there to help his family or friends in need.
Terry was a man that loved his family and friends, attending as many events as possible. He loved all sports and especially attending all his grandchildren's events. He loved deer hunting and fishing at his favorite place, West Branch. There he cherished the family times, and creation of traditions that will be carried on. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Terry's "Celebration of Life" will take place October 13, 2019 at the Erie VFW Post, 1944 Erie Rd, Erie, MI. from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. Please celebrate his life with his family, wearing your favorite high school or college jersey. There will be prayer, song, and exchange of memories, followed by dinner.
In lieu of flowers, all contributions will be donated to Erie Mason Touchdowners in his memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019