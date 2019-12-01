Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Thelma Leona Hall


1939 - 2019
Thelma Leona Hall

Thelma Leona Hall, 80, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born October 28, 1939, in Toledo. Thelma had previously worked for the Bayshore Supper Club and Tiedtke's Dept. Store. She cherished her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her whole life.

Thelma is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles "Chuck"; children, Tina Gribbin, Charles Hall III and Katherine Hall, grandchildren, Amanda Gribbin, Sarah (Andy) Kerbel, Anthony Hall and Alexa Hall; 7 great-grandchildren, sisters, Virginia Edwards, Hazel Wolf, Juanita (Galen) Groves and Ellen (Bert) Boros. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ella Hartford; brother, Lawrence and sisters, Helen and Ruth.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Burial will follow at North Oregon Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
