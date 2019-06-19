Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Thelma M. (Moreland) Kolodziejski, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully at Spring Meadows Care Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 19, 1934 to the late Clarence and Mary (Corker) Moreland. To help with the war effort, she worked on an assembly line sauntering wires into torpedoes at Rowe Industries for 6 years.

Thelma married the love of her life, Melvin on February 14, 1953 and for 61 years they raised a family and had a wonderful life in Toledo. In her free time Thelma enjoyed BINGO and cross-stitching and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish memories of Thelma is her husband, Melvin Kolodziejski; son Michael (Cathy) Kolodziejski; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Brauer.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be Friday, June 21, 2019 starting at 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home and burial will follow at Highland Memory Garden.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Thelma's name to the , 470 Commerce Drive, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

To share memories with Thelma's family or leave condolences; please visit our website at:

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019
