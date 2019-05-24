Theodore "Teddy" Borysiak



Theodore "Teddy" Borysiak, age 27, of Sylvania passed away on May 22, 2019. Teddy was the oldest son of Gregory and Heather (Glenn) Borysiak. Teddy graduated from Sylvania Southview High School in 2010.



To know Teddy was to love Teddy. He had a warm inviting smile and quiet way about him that made all feel at ease while in his presence. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the love he shared for his family and friends. Teddy was an avid football fan and loved attending Detroit Lions games with his family and his dream was to attend all of the stadiums that they played in with his girlfriend Brittany. Teddy's family enjoyed him being in charge of their football and basketball pools throughout the year, and they will fondly miss this. His favorite occupation was when he was a roofing salesperson. He enjoyed meeting new people and often did other types of home repair for those he met along the way and were in need of help.



Teddy was a gentle soul whose sense of humor and kind nature will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed Euchre games with his family and friends as well as dominoes and other types of card games. Teddy and his brother Mitchell enjoyed the same sense of humor, often heard giggling at you tube videos in their upstairs bedroom. His favorite movie was "Dumb and Dumber", and the family all went together at his request to see the sequel, although the original was much better. Teddy's first airplane ride wasn't until October of 2018, although he enjoyed the yearly family vacations with cousins to Florida and South Carolina.



Teddy is survived by his loving parents, Greg and Heather Borysiak, his beloved brother Mitchell, his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Mary Glenn and Edwin and Virginia Borysiak.



The family will receive guests on Friday May 24 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) where the funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.



Keeping in mind Teddy's love of little children, in lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to .



Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019