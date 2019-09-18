|
(News story) Theodore G. Jenkins, 91, a Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. executive who brought corporate experience and Marine Corps discipline to volunteer service for an array of causes, died Friday at his residence in Ohio Living Swan Creek.
The former Oregon resident had pancreatic cancer, his family said. On Sept. 5, Mr. Jenkins took part in the groundbreaking at Bowling Green State University for Veterans Memorial Garden on campus. He had been a leader in that effort and other projects at BGSU to honor veterans.
Being there "meant the world to him," said Thomas Walton, retired editor and vice president of The Blade, who also took part in the ceremony and served with Mr. Jenkins on BGSU's alumni board of trustees and on the BGSU Foundation board.
"He actually turned a shovel of dirt," Mr. Walton said. "He was all about serving veterans at BGSU."
Perennially busy, he readily volunteered "no matter who asked," Mr. Walton said. "It was all about public service."
He brought a particular value to board membership. After many around the table had spoken, "Ted would be the one who would sum it all up and bring clarity to the conversation," Mr. Walton said. "He could see all points of view and bring a perspective no one else had thought of."
In 2016, he became the first Marine inducted into BGSU's ROTC Hall of Fame during a celebration of that program's centenary. He was a 2009 inductee to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.
He was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Shelby, Ohio, to Yvonne and Theodore S. Jenkins. He was a graduate of Norwalk High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps, with service in Puerto Rico and Cuba as World War II drew to a close.
He enrolled in BGSU under the GI Bill, but was recalled to active duty in the Korean War and served in a combat engineers group. He was commissioned a second lieutenant. He later became a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve and was a former president of the Toledo chapter of the Marines' Reserve Officers Association.
Mr. Jenkins resumed studies at BGSU, from which he received a bachelor's degree in industrial management. At L-O-F headquarters in downtown Toledo, his duties over 35 years included director of college relations and employment and general director of salaried personnel. He retired in 1990 as director of human resources.
He served on the Oregon Board of Education. He was a leader in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and in the YMCA of Greater Toledo.
He was board chairman at St. Charles Hospital and was honored for his role in the formation of Mercy Health Partners, of which he was a former board chairman. He was chairman of military affairs for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He'd served on the board of his retirement community and of Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Communities.
He and the former Phyllis Martin married June 20, 1953. She died March 13, 2004.
Surviving are his wife, the former Anne Leppert McLaughlin, whom he married Feb. 14, 2012; daughters Jane Arimoto and Ruth Jenkins; stepdaughters Trudy Aleksander, Mary Beth Wassum, and Marian Gomoll; stepson, Frank McLaughlin; four grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in the future. Arrangements are by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon.
The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Swan Creek Life's care commitment fund, Eastminster United Presbyterian Church in Oregon, or the BGSU Veterans Memorial Garden.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019