Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Community
5916 Cresthaven Lane
Toledo, OH
1928 - 2019
Theodore G. Jenkins, a Marine veteran who served his country in two wars, remained active in the Marine Corps Reserve after returning to civilian life, and distinguished himself in the corporate world for Libbey-Owens-Ford, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 of complications from pancreatic cancer at his Toledo, Ohio home at the age of 91.

Ted is survived by his wife, Anne; daughters, Jane Arimoto, of Springfield, Pennsylvania and Ruth Jenkins (John Moses), of Fresno, California; grandchildren, Jordan Arimoto, Cameron (Lauren) Arimoto, Kathryn Jenkins-Moses, Emily Jenkins-Moses; and great-grandchild, Baby Arimoto arriving in December; along with Anne's children, Trudy (John) Aleksander, Mary Beth (Jerry) Wassum, Marian (Jerry) Gomoll, and Frank (Jan) McLaughlin; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Phyllis; sister, Janice Jenkins; and brothers, Ben, Don, and Jack Jenkins.

A Celebration of Ted's life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Community, 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43614. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ohio Living Swan Creek Life Care Commitment Fund, Eastminster United Presbyterian Church, 725, Navarre Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43605, or the BGSU Veterans' Memorial Garden- www.bgsu.edu/givejenkins. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
