Theodore K. KobylakTheodore K. Kobylak, age 80, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away October 4, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Theodore was born in Toledo November 21, 1939, to Louis and Angela (Kornasiewicz) Kobylak. A 1957 graduate of Rossford High School, he went to Chicago to learn how to repair television sets. Ted married Corinne Nawrocki October 12, 1963, in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. He worked for Chrysler Corporation's Perrysburg plant as a machine operator and a quality control specialist for over 30 years until retiring. Ted was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where he was an usher, a church finance committee member a choir member and a volunteer for the festival and the Mother's Day breakfast. He was also a member of UAW Local 1435 and a Wood County poll worker for many years.Surviving are his loving wife, Corinne; children, Kenneth (Denise) Kobylak and Cheryl (Leland) Flox and five grandchildren, Jacob Kobylak U.S. Army, Gabriel Kobylak U.S. Navy, Isaiah Kobylak, Jackson Flox and Mira Flox. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Ronald Kobylak and his niece, Trisha Kobylak.Friends may visit Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, Ohio, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Ted will be interred privately in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to All Saints Catholic Church Rossford. Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, has been entrusted with the arrangements.