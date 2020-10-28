1/1
Theodore L. "Ted" Dennison
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore L. "Ted" Dennison

Theodore L. "Ted" Dennison, 94, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Northwest Ohio Hospice, Toledo. He was born in Marion, OH, May 23, 1926 to parents Oscar and Mildred (Miller) Dennison and graduated from LaRue High School class of 1944. Ted was a teacher and former football, basketball, and tennis coach with the Sylvania Schools for more than 30 years, before retiring in 1983. Upon retiring, he enjoyed being a head usher for the Toledo Mudhens for over 30 years. Ted was proud to have served with the United States Army During WW II with the 77th Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Ohio Northern in 1950. While attending ONU, he played football and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He also obtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Toledo.

Ted is survived by his daughters, Michele (Rick) Ritzenthaler, Andrea (Jerry) VanEtten, Meg Dellinger, and Mary Beth (Steve Jaworski) Dennison; sons, James (Beverly), John, and Steven Dennison; grandchildren, Erica, Diana, Alex, Steven, Chelsea, Erin, Mara, and Quinn; great-grandchildren, Theo, T.J., Brantley, Hadley, and Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Billie Jean (Ferrall) Dennison; and sisters, Jean Pavlacka, Patricia Wagner, and Phyllis West.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Thursday October 29th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Ted's family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, for their loving care and support.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where on line condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved