Theodore L. "Ted" DennisonTheodore L. "Ted" Dennison, 94, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Northwest Ohio Hospice, Toledo. He was born in Marion, OH, May 23, 1926 to parents Oscar and Mildred (Miller) Dennison and graduated from LaRue High School class of 1944. Ted was a teacher and former football, basketball, and tennis coach with the Sylvania Schools for more than 30 years, before retiring in 1983. Upon retiring, he enjoyed being a head usher for the Toledo Mudhens for over 30 years. Ted was proud to have served with the United States Army During WW II with the 77th Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Ohio Northern in 1950. While attending ONU, he played football and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He also obtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Toledo.Ted is survived by his daughters, Michele (Rick) Ritzenthaler, Andrea (Jerry) VanEtten, Meg Dellinger, and Mary Beth (Steve Jaworski) Dennison; sons, James (Beverly), John, and Steven Dennison; grandchildren, Erica, Diana, Alex, Steven, Chelsea, Erin, Mara, and Quinn; great-grandchildren, Theo, T.J., Brantley, Hadley, and Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Billie Jean (Ferrall) Dennison; and sisters, Jean Pavlacka, Patricia Wagner, and Phyllis West.Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Thursday October 29th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Ted's family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, for their loving care and support.