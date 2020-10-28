(News story) Theodore L. Dennison, a Sylvania coach and teacher who later led Toledo Mud Hens fans to their seats while keeping up with the talent on the field, died Thursday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 94.
He had dementia, daughter Mary Beth Dennison said.
He was Mud Hens head usher in his second career during which he weathered chilly home openers and sultry August nights before he retired in 2009 after 20 years. He navigated the stands at Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee and his section behind home plate at Fifth Third Field downtown.
"Ted was our head usher and problem solver - our go-to guy who could always make our fans smile," said Joe Napoli, the Mud Hens' chief executive.
Erik Ibsen, the team's executive vice president and general manager, said: "Ted always had smile for everyone and he was great with the families, especially the kids."
Constant stair climbing could make the work hard, Mr. Dennison said in 2005. The game drew him back, his daughter said: upstarts with potential, veterans working their way back to the majors after injury or a slump.
"That was the closest he could get to professional baseball without being a baseball player," his daughter said.
He taught high school in Sylvania for 30 years, retiring in 1983 - business courses for much of his career, with physical education and science early on.
"He had a commanding presence," daughter Mary Beth said.
Initially an assistant varsity football coach, he had to read up on tennis when Principal Roy Becker invited him to coach the Sylvania High School team. His players flourished, taking multiple league titles. Mr. Dennison was a 2013 inductee to the Sylvania athletic hall of fame.
Born May 23, 1926, in Marion, Ohio, to Mildred and Oscar Dennison, he was a 1944 graduate of LaRue High, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He served with the 77th Army Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was a former commander of VFWs Post 3310 in Sylvania.
He was a graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he played football, and received a master's degree from the University of Toledo.
He and the former Billie Jean Ferrall married March 31, 1951. She died March 31, 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Michele Ritzenthaler, Andrea VanEtten, Meg Dellinger, and Mary Beth Dennison; sons, James, John, and Steven Dennison; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, Sylvania, where he was a member. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
