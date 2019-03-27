Theodore L. Golkiewicz, Jr.



Theodore Leonard Golkiewicz, Jr. age 91 of Perrysburg passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. He was born December 3, 1927 in Toledo to Theodore and Johanna (Olejownik) Golkiewicz, Sr. He retired from Libbey Glass where he was a machine operator for many years. He enjoyed fishing and carpentry, building his own home and various sheds, garages and furniture. Strong in his faith, he was a member of St. Michaels's Ukrainian Church in Rossford. He was a generous, helpful and adventurous soul who had a large social circle. He had a love of nature and animals, raising chickens most of his life, but his greatest love was for his family. He will be tremendously missed by all who loved him.



Ted was preceded in death by his wife Pauline; former wife Geraldine; brother Raymond Golkiewicz; sisters Delphine Price, Eileen Kwiatkowski and Dorothy Grzelak; stepdaughter Cheryl Shively; and stepson Danny Weiland. Surviving are his sons Theodore L. (Maggie) Golkiewicz III, and David (Patricia) Golkiewicz; step-daughter Charlotte (Dave) Giggler; grandchildren Amy Rainey, Gina Sprinkle, Heidi Stang and Holly Pierce, Michael Golkiewicz, Tara Ellin, Jimmy Weiland and Timmy Weiland; and many great-grandchildren.



Friends may visit the family on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford. Visitation will continue at St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church 135 Walnut St., Rossford on Saturday after 9 am followed by Liturgy of the Funeral at 10 am with Fr. John (Ivan) Chirovsky and Fr. Deacon Trevor Fernandes presiding. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery. Special thanks to Fr. George, get well soon. The family suggests memorials to St. Michael's Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary