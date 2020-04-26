Theodore R. "Ted" Gerken, Jr. Theodore R. "Ted" Gerken, Jr., of Toledo, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his home. He was born in Toledo on January 21, 1939, to Theodore and Mary (Kuebler) Gerken. Ted graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957, attended the University of Detroit and graduated from the University of Toledo. He retired from Dave White Chevrolet after 28 years as the Truck Sales Manager. Ted had a passion for painting and carving. He loved hunting, golf and music. He had a quick wit, infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. He will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Ted Gerken; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Newcomer and Mary Pat Schoen and granddaughter, Kaylee Stoway. Surviving is his wife of 28 years, Sharon (Wozniak) Gerken; sister, Marcia Sullivan; daughters, Jill Gerken and Beth Stoway; stepsons, Michael Burns and Brian (Tracey) Burns and grandchildren, Alex Gerken, Michael and Mackenzie Iddings, Russell Stoway, Samuel, Terry and Robert Burns. Private family services are to be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Interment Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.