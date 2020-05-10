Theodore "Ted" "Red" HornsteinTheodore J. Hornstein, 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. He was born on March 12, 1939 in Oregon, Ohio to Aaron and Cecilia Hornstein. Ted married Esther Heintschel on August 3, 1957. He worked as a bus mechanic for many years at TESCO, retiring in 2001. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed going to car and tractor shows. He also loved raising animals, most famously his ducks.Ted is survived by his children, William (Debra Bodi) Fredrickson, Sandra Henderson, Randy (Dianna) Hornstein, Gregory (Sue) Hornstein, Ann (Randy Bumbera) Hornstein, and Marcia Hornstein; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren; many brothers, sisters and extended family members; and his dog, Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther; and infant daughter, Brenda.No services will be held. Private burial will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.