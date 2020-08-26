Theodore S. Stevens
Theodore S. Stevens, 91, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born is Toledo, OH, March 19, 1929, to parents James and Grace Stevens. Theodore was employed with the A&P Tea Company, and later owned and operated the Open Pantry Store on McCord Road until retiring in 1988.
He is survived by his daughters, Gloria Perry and Sandy (Mike) Brighty; son, Ronald Stevens; 11 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Dean and Sue Huedecker; brothers, Jim and Carl Stevens; and very special friend, Vivian Memminger. Theodore was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna (Barnes) Stevens in 2013; daughters, Karen Cox and Kathy Hampton; son, Terry Stevens and brother, Don Stevens.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, August 27th, from 4 – 9 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday the 28th at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest beside Donna at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com