Theodore Wilczynski, Sr.
Theodore Wilczynski, Sr., age 79, of Wildwood, passed away March 10, 2020. Theodore was born on June 15, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Theophil and Genevia (Kilinski) Wilczynski.
Theodore proudly served his country in the Merchants Marines during the Korean War. Theodore was of the Catholic faith, he was a member of the Knights Templar, a Shriner, a 32nd Degree Mason, he was of the Scottish Rite and of the York Rite. Theodore was a truck driver for several years and was also the co-owner/operator of the Pour House Bar in Toledo, Ohio and the TJ's on the Green in Continental Country Cub in Wildwood, Florida.
Theodore is survived by his business partner, Janet Craig; children, Darlene Jacob, Mark Wilczynski, Lynn Wilczynski, Ted Wilczynski and Tom Wilczynski; grandchildren, Jeremy Goldstein, Leah Wilczynski, Caleb Wilczynski, Nehemiah Wilczynski and Keaton Wilczynski.
