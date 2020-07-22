1/1
Theodore "Ted" Zawacki
1942 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" Zawacki

Theodore "Ted" Zawacki, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. He was born December 6, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Theodore and Sophie (Balcerzak) Zawacki. After graduating high school, Ted attended college and earned a bachelor's degree.

Ted worked at the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk. He later married the love of his life, Darlene, in May of 1990. He was a very kind, intelligent man, and enjoyed passing the time traveling to northern Michigan, doing crossword puzzles and reading. Ted was a member of the Delta Eagles Lodge #2597 and Swanton American Legion Post #479.

He is survived by his brother, Gary (Kathy) Zawacki; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Flynn; niece, Amy and nephews, Jeremy and Greg; as well has his faithful dog, Zeke.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene and niece, Kelly.

Graveside services will be held at East Swanton Cemetery on Thursday, July 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Eric Culler presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Eagles, 304 Main St., Delta, OH 43515 or Swanton American Legion, 200 Hallett Ave. Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Swanton Cemetery
