1/1
Theresa A. Lyons
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. Lyons

Also known as Aunt, Grandma, TT, Tess, Terry, left this world for a better place on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born in Toledo, OH, on January 29, 1930, to Mary Louise Schetter and Charles Lester Wells. Terry was active while able, in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, working in the Bingo kitchen. She worked as a bookkeeper at her brother's business and with her husband at the Grain Inspection Department in Chattanooga, TN from 1977 to 1991.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Jerry" Lyons on July 02,1997. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by siblings, Marian, Millie (Bill), Norb (Georgiana), Ellie (Bud), Joe (Rita), Chuck (Mary).

She will be missed by her children, Mary Jo Haeuptle (Patrick), Julie McCarthy (Chris), John Lyons (Mary), Jeff Lyons, Jenny (Doug) Spalding, Jean (Tom) Gordon.

Terry is survived by sister-in-law, Lee Wells and brother-in-law, Vince Lyons. The family legacy continues with 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family asks that instead of sending flowers, friends consider donations to Our Lady of Lourdes We Build Fund, or their Hospitality Kitchen (food pantry).

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 4-8 PM at Thomas Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. We request that people follow current courtesies regarding facemasks and social distancing. The Mass will be streamed on OLLToledo.com for those who are unable to attend.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved