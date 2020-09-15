Theresa A. Lyons
Also known as Aunt, Grandma, TT, Tess, Terry, left this world for a better place on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Toledo, OH, on January 29, 1930, to Mary Louise Schetter and Charles Lester Wells. Terry was active while able, in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, working in the Bingo kitchen. She worked as a bookkeeper at her brother's business and with her husband at the Grain Inspection Department in Chattanooga, TN from 1977 to 1991.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Jerry" Lyons on July 02,1997. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by siblings, Marian, Millie (Bill), Norb (Georgiana), Ellie (Bud), Joe (Rita), Chuck (Mary).
She will be missed by her children, Mary Jo Haeuptle (Patrick), Julie McCarthy (Chris), John Lyons (Mary), Jeff Lyons, Jenny (Doug) Spalding, Jean (Tom) Gordon.
Terry is survived by sister-in-law, Lee Wells and brother-in-law, Vince Lyons. The family legacy continues with 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, friends consider donations to Our Lady of Lourdes We Build Fund, or their Hospitality Kitchen (food pantry).
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 4-8 PM at Thomas Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. We request that people follow current courtesies regarding facemasks and social distancing. The Mass will be streamed on OLLToledo.com
for those who are unable to attend.