Theresa Ann Halloran
05/17/1936 - 03/29/2020
Theresa Ann Halloran age 83 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Otterbein Care Canter, Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on May 17, 1936 to Francis and Salome (Chmiel) Folcik.
Theresa was a Rossford High School graduate and was employed at L.O.F in Toledo and later retired from Owens Community College. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Perrysburg where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Theresa enjoyed puzzles, painting, drawing, skiing and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Ursula) Halloran and Nancee (Brad) Kizer; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Allen, Sarah (Dan) Villarreal, Jacob (Toni) Reid, Kevin (Stephanie) Reid. Josh (Jamie) Kizer and Matt (Jena) Kizer; great-grandchildren, Abby, Bella, Jaydon and Jaxson; sister, Barbara (Jim) Rakovan. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Reid; brother, John Folcik and sister, Mania Conrad.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Perrysburg. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2020