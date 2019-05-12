Theresa Perz



Theresa Ann Perz, age 88 of Toledo, Ohio passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on May 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Theresa was born March 21, 1931 to Joseph and Wanda (Kowalski) Boyarski. She was a 1949 graduate of Toledo Central Catholic and in 1953 married Ervin J. Perz who preceded her in death. Surviving are her loving children Brenda (Richard) Taylor, Cheryl (Clifford) Mears and Patrick Perz. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Theresa's life celebration will be Friday May 17th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road Toledo. Services will begin Saturday May 18th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.. Internment will following in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses at Ebeid Hospice Center of Sylvania, for their care and compassion.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019