Bob and family, what memories I have with your family over the years. From a little girl at church, high school events, and living next door raising our families. We even keep in touch with our move to Sandusky and Florida. I will always remember the good times we had and what a great women Theresa was. Genoa has lost a beautiful, talented women. My heart goes out to the Skilliter family. God Bless





















Audrey Rice

Friend