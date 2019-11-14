|
Theresa Ann Wisniewski
Theresa Ann Wisniewski, 88, of Toledo, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1931 to Roman and Clara Grzechowiak in Toledo. Theresa graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1949. She married Robert A. Wisniewski on August 26, 1950 at St. Theresa's Church. Theresa worked at Le Petit Gourmet and as a baker for the Anderson's. She was a member the St. Luke's Auxiliary Team 6 members and was a Satellite Volunteer for the University of Toledo Medical Center.
Theresa was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; her parents; stepfather, Russel J. Hannah; infant daughter, Sharon; son, Dennis; and sister, Joanne Zoski. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Donna (Steve) Koepfer; grandchildren, Derik, Sean (Brittney), Stephen, Tiffany (Stephen); many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Bill) Smithhisler; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Interment will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019