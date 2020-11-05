1/
Theresa Anne Clark
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Theresa Anne Clark

Theresa Anne Clark, 64, of Toledo, passed away October 30, 2020 at her home. Theresa was born September 15, 1956 in Toledo to Andrew and Edith (Neal) Toth.

She graduated from Cardinal Stritch in 1974. On December 8, 1978 she married her best friend, Mark Clark. Theresa had a love of music and Christmas but most all of spending time with her grandchildren and Ocean City, MD.

Surviving is her loving husband of 41 years, Mark Clark; children, Jodie (Douglas) Shanks, Matthew Clark, Kimberly (Ryan Spear) Clark, Jonathon (Kelley Brown) Clark; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Steve (Sharon) Toth, Andy (Marie) Toth, Bill (Bev) Toth; and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive guests Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation in Theresa's memory.

To leave a special message for Theresa's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
