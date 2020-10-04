Theresa (Kreuz) Falter
01/07/1932 - 10/1/2020
Theresa (Kreuz) Falter, 88, passed on October 1, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's.
Theresa (Terry) was born on January 7, 1932 to Mary (Dibling) and Joseph Kreuz of Swanton, Ohio. She was very proud of her hardworking farm girl roots. After graduating from Swanton High School, she moved to Toledo and lived in the Old West End's Salesian Club and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She married Edward Falter in 1957 and had two children. When her children were young, she started working at the Sacred Heart Home in Oregon, Ohio as a Medical Secretary and worked there for over 30 years.
Her legacy is one of dedication and commitment to her work and unconditional love for her children and grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by her two children, Edward (Veronica) Falter and Margaret (Lawrence) Goodman; grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Falter, Alexandra (Alex) Stead, Katie (Todd) Stainfield, and Nicole, Brittany, and Madison Goodman; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Layne Falter; sister-in-laws, Joyce Kreuz, Katie Savage, and Marita Mason; brother-in-law, Jack Falter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Deaths preceding her include sisters, Margaret (Leo) Michels and Marilou (Bob) Weyburne; brothers, Joe, Ray (Sylvia), and Frank Kreuz; sister-in-law, Betty (Jerry) Watson; husband, Edward Falter; brother-in-laws, John Savage and Ron Mason.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Marygrove Immaculate Conception Church 1750 N Raab Rd., Swanton, Ohio where a Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Marygrove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
Special thanks to the Little Sisters of the Poor and her many caregivers at the Sacred Heart Home and The Gardens of St. Francis in Oregon, Ohio.
