Theresa HurstA wild rose who left us too soon was born May 17, 1985 in Toledo, Ohio. Theresa has joined her father, Robert Hurst and her mother, Mary Hurst in Heaven. May she find peace in their loving arms once more.Theresa is survived by her son, Charles "C.J" Dobrzynski; her daughter, Makiah Dobrzynski; and son, Nathan Reilly; sister, Marie Case; brother, Michael Case and brother, Robert Wilson; niece, Caitlyn Case and nephew, Andrew Case.It pains us to say goodbye. We will always want one more day. Theresa you will always be in our hearts and we will cherish the memories we shared with you.The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heathedowns Blvd., Toledo, (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private.Thank you to everyone who has reached out to the family during this difficult time.We must have faith that she found some cream for those peaches.To leave a special message for Theresa's family, please visit