Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Theresa M. Dille


1942 - 2019
Theresa M. Dille Obituary
Theresa M. Dille

Mrs. Theresa M. Dille, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Hickory Hollow, WV, Terri retired from White Tower Restaurant after 32 years of serving many long time customers.

Her husband, John H. Dille passed away on August 1, 2018. Her grandson Shane also preceded her in death.

Terri is survived by sons, Michael (Kathleen) and Christopher. Her son Mark preceded her in death on June 1, 2015. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tiernan, Breanne (Robbie) , Joshua, Mark (Ashley) and Matthew; great-grandson, Tristan.

Per Terri's wishes, services will be private. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
