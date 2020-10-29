1/1
Theresa M. (Rybak) Johnson
1935 - 2020
January 3, 1935 - October 27, 2020

Theresa M. (Rybak) Johnson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was employed with St. Charles Hospital in Dietary Catering for 20 years.

Theresa married the love of her life, Edward and together they went on to have seven wonderful children. Theresa enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle and any other card games there were with her friends and family. Camping in the family trailer with the kids on private lakes, as well as on property they owned were special times for both she and Edward. Theresa was also a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elmore.

Being the mother of 7, meant Theresa was usually out supporting one of her kids at school events, social events or sporting events routinely. She will be remembered by each of them for her love and support, she was so proud of them all.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Johnson; daughter, Cynthia and siblings, Chuck, Patsey and Sandra. Theresa is survived by her children, Edward (Jeanette) Johnson, Jr.,

Melody Johnson, Christopher (Ruth) Johnson, William (Valerie) Johnson, Meridith "Marty" Johnson and Andrew Johnson; 27 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (Louis), Janet, Kathleen (Roy), Tamara (John) and Jim (Penny); and in-laws, Bonnie Johnson, Ellen Johnson and Ed Guyton.

The family will receive guests Monday, November 2, 2020, from 3 - 8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be private and burial will be at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Theresa's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for The Johnson Family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gary and Luann Pennington
Friend
