Theresa M. Monahan Theresa Margaret Monahan returned Home in the company of her Guiding Light, Jesus Christ, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Theresa, born on June 5, 1923 to Antonio & Giavanna (Greco) Geraldo, married Leonard F. Monahan (now deceased) on April 11, 1942 and gave birth to 8 children: Frances Hall; Mary Cook (deceased); JoAnn Coulson, Leonard Monahan Jr., Michael Monahan, Ann-Laura Smale, Kathy Gillen and Brian Monahan. Being one of 13 children, Theresa leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great children as well as her sister, Mrs. Elvena Haas. Acknowledged for being a talented artist, ardent shopper, lover of everything political and possessor of extraordinary good sense and intuition, Theresa remained generous to her children, her church and many others throughout her life. She was a wonderful mother, capable manager, financially wise and a steadfast worker, having been employed by Willys-Overland, Libbey Glass and spending many years as a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a wonderful cook, famous for her homemade bread. But, above all else, it should be said that she was, and is, eternally grateful to her caretaker, best friend and devoted daughter, Kathy Gillen. Thank you, Theresa. You have made the world a better place. Visitation and Services for Theresa will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Theresa's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts. To leave a special message for Theresa's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.