Theresa M. Monahan
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Monahan Theresa Margaret Monahan returned Home in the company of her Guiding Light, Jesus Christ, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Theresa, born on June 5, 1923 to Antonio & Giavanna (Greco) Geraldo, married Leonard F. Monahan (now deceased) on April 11, 1942 and gave birth to 8 children: Frances Hall; Mary Cook (deceased); JoAnn Coulson, Leonard Monahan Jr., Michael Monahan, Ann-Laura Smale, Kathy Gillen and Brian Monahan. Being one of 13 children, Theresa leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great children as well as her sister, Mrs. Elvena Haas. Acknowledged for being a talented artist, ardent shopper, lover of everything political and possessor of extraordinary good sense and intuition, Theresa remained generous to her children, her church and many others throughout her life. She was a wonderful mother, capable manager, financially wise and a steadfast worker, having been employed by Willys-Overland, Libbey Glass and spending many years as a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a wonderful cook, famous for her homemade bread. But, above all else, it should be said that she was, and is, eternally grateful to her caretaker, best friend and devoted daughter, Kathy Gillen. Thank you, Theresa. You have made the world a better place. Visitation and Services for Theresa will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Theresa's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts. To leave a special message for Theresa's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved