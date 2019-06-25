Theresa R. Elekonich



Theresa Elekonich passed peacefully on June 21, 2019 at the Goerlich Center, Sylvania, OH where she resided for the past four years. Theresa was born on October 13,1931 to Frank and Stella Konwinski and attended DeVilbiss High School. She met the love of her life, Andrew Elekonich, on a blind date and they were able to spend 49 loving years together before Andy's death in 1998. Theresa was the quintessential homemaker. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, decorating and taking care of family, especially her grandchildren. She and Andy also enjoyed hosting Saturday night pinochle games with friends. Theresa was preceded in death by husband Andrew, son Gary, great­-grandson Brody, brother Robert, and sister Evelyn Lee. She is survived by daughter Linda Okuley, sons Ricky (Carol) and Andrew Ron (Mary Sue), brother Frank Konwinski, ten grandchildren and 14 great­-grandchildren. Visitation will take take place on Thursday, June 27 from 2 ­ 8 pm with services on Friday, June 28, 10 am at Newcomer Funeral Home on W. Laskey Rd. Burial will follow services at Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to express gratitude to the Goerlich Center staff and Dr. Jeanine Huttner for the loving care given to Theresa. To leave a special message for Theresa's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019