C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friendly M. B. Church
1305 Parkside Blvd
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendly M. B. Church
1305 Parkside Blvd
Theresa "T" Taite

Theresa "T" Taite Obituary
MISS THERESA "T" TAITE

Miss Taite, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1969 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School, obtained her Bachelor's Degree from The University of Toledo and served in Ministry. She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Elaine Page and Armintry Marthena Parks. A Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, April 12, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 1 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Friendly M. B. Church, 1305 Parkside Blvd. 43607, preceded by a 12 Noon Family Hour/ Wake. Rev. Rufus Middleton, Pastor.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
