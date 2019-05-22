Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Therese Irene Lazette Obituary
Therese Irene Lazette

Therese Irene Lazette, age 93, formerly of Point Place, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in her residence at West Park Place surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 9, 1925 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Estella (Geoffrion) Perkins. Therese was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She married Melvin Lazette in 1948, and devoted their years together to raising their 5 children and creating a loving home. After Melvin passed away in 1979, Therese worked at Riverside Hospital as a surgical assistant, and at Catholic Charities. She was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Therese was an avid bowler in her youth. She also loved to dance, and taught line-dancing at the Friendship Center and the Monroe Senior Center.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin; son, Donald Lazette; daughter-in-law, Pamela Lazette; sister, Helen Chesney; and brothers, John and Francis Perkins. Surviving are her sons, Gerald and Thomas Lazette; daughters, Mary (John) Rafey and Jeannie (Dan) Korcsog; grandchildren, Keith (Barb) Rafey, Kent (Angela) Rafey, Keri (Sean) Hajduk, Ryan Lazette, Monica (Alan) Barnum, and Andrew (Kiley) Decker; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Schlachter, Loretta Roehrich, Sr. Estella Perkins, and Donald Perkins.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019
