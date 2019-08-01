|
|
(News story) Theresia "Resi" Gassner, a seamstress by talent and trade employed for years by a local dress shop, who without a pattern could create the clothing she envisioned, died Tuesday in her South Toledo home. She was 91.
She was under hospice care, but her decline in health was a matter of age, said her daughter, Rita Kijowski.
Mrs. Gassner worked about 25 years for Mark Klaus, the high-fashion retailer in the Westgate Village Shopping Center. She also worked at Damschroder's, the men's clothier, before she retired in her 60s.
"She spoke very highly of Mark Klaus and the people who came to shop there," her daughter said. "They recognized immediately her talents."
Clients contracted with her for assignments outside the workplace.
"She would take on evening jobs, even to creating wedding dresses and the entire wedding party's dresses, and she did this after hours, after working for Mark Klaus," her daughter said. "She really didn't need a pattern to create a dress. She would take measurements and had this vision, and people would tell her what they wanted, and she was able to create it. It was the creative aspect of sewing that really fulfilled her."
For decades, from childhood on, her daughter benefited from that creativity.
"She would see Vanna White wearing a cute dress on the show, and she would say, 'Rita, I want to make this dress. Vanna was wearing it,' and she would draw it out, and in a couple weeks, I would have that dress," her daughter said.
She was born April 12, 1928, to Eva and Anton Neff, in a largely ethnic German village of what is now Serbia. Her talent recognized early, she was sent to another village for a type of apprenticeship in sewing.
She was 16 years old when, during World War II, Soviet forces confined the German-speaking populace - she and her mother among them - to internment camps. They tried to escape six times.
"It was a hard time for her. She talked a lot about being in the camp and the treatment they were given," her daughter said. "Every time they tried to escape, the punishment was separation from her mom."
Their seventh escape was successful, and they made their way into Austria. In time, she met Jakob Gassner, a tailor, and they courted and married. The couple emigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Toledo, where Mrs. Gassner's cousin lived.
The Gassners took evening classes to learn English and did domestic work for wealthy households - where they in turn learned about U.S. culture.
"They spoke very highly of all the people they came in contact with and who took them under their wing," their daughter said.
Mrs. Gassner and her husband traveled the world. She embroidered large pictures in colorful yarn, mostly landscapes, which she had framed and presented to family.
"She truly appreciated beauty," her daughter said. "She was very precise in the things she did, because she wanted things to be beautiful and perfect."
She was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish.
Surviving are her husband, Jakob, whom she married Oct. 14, 1950; daughter, Rita Kijowski; son, Jakob, and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, with visitation after 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019