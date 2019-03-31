Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Toledo Country Club
Thomas A. Baither Obituary
Thomas A. Baither

Thomas A. Baither died peacefully on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Hospice of Northwestern Ohio after a battle with Merkle Cell Cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; son, Thomas, Jr. (Tab); daughter, Beckett Kimble (Jeff); and two step-grandsons, Jon and Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs, 2250 North Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606-4641, The Toledo Zoo, 2700 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg 43551, or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors.

A memorial service will be held at the Toledo Country Club on April 13, 2019 at 11:00am.

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
