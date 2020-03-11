|
|
Thomas A. Bettinger
Thomas A. Bettinger, 86, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 23, 1933 in Swanton, OH to Leo M. and Helen (Picker) Bettinger and he married Shirley A. Artz on November 5, 1955 at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg.
Tom was a graduate of Holland High School and proudly served in the Ohio National Guard and the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a hard worker and loved his employment with Laibe Electric and appreciated how well he was taken care of, especially by his boss, Jerry Deaton. He was a long time member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Holland American Legion Post 646 and additionally a member of the Scottish Rite, Zenobia Shrine as well as Phoenix Lodge No. 123 and past member of the Zenobia Lancers of Toledo. He was a proud Mason and received his 50 year award in 2019. He was also an avid contributor to the Toledo Rocket Fund and was a season ticket holder for both basketball and football. Tom enjoyed playing trumpet, mowing his yard and spending time with his fur babies, but the apple of his eye and greatest joy in life was being a grandfather to his granddaughter, Samantha and her little dog, Lulu "Poopie".
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A. Artz Bettinger; daughters, Joni Bettinger and Jami Bettinger; and granddaughter, Samantha Bettinger. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leo M. Bettinger and Dorothy Bettinger-Searcy.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic service starting at 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Bowling Green Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exceptional care of Thomas. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3229 Burnet Avenue. Cincinnati, OH 45229, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 and Zoar Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.witzlershank.com.
"and yes, Dad, we'll be careful… love ya"
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020