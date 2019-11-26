|
|
Thomas A. Carl, Jr.
Thomas A. Carl, Jr., age 67, of Sylvania, died Friday morning, November 22, 2019. He was born June 24, 1952 in Buffalo, NY. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from GM Powertrain in Toledo after 38 years. He loved his family, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and tinkering with anything that had small engine parts in his retirement.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Gloria (Rodriguez) Carl; children, Carrie A. Long (Rick), Nicholas Carl (Amanda) and Jacob Carl (Lauren); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Kathryn Blaylock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Carol Carl; and sister, Elizabeth Carl.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2:00 p.m. until the time of prayer services and military honors at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019