The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Carl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Carl Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Carl Jr. Obituary
Thomas A. Carl, Jr.

Thomas A. Carl, Jr., age 67, of Sylvania, died Friday morning, November 22, 2019. He was born June 24, 1952 in Buffalo, NY. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from GM Powertrain in Toledo after 38 years. He loved his family, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and tinkering with anything that had small engine parts in his retirement.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Gloria (Rodriguez) Carl; children, Carrie A. Long (Rick), Nicholas Carl (Amanda) and Jacob Carl (Lauren); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Kathryn Blaylock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Carol Carl; and sister, Elizabeth Carl.

Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2:00 p.m. until the time of prayer services and military honors at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now