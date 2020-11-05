1/1
Thomas A. Jahrmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Jahrmann

Thomas A. Jahrmann, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of October 29, 2020. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Otto and Ruth (Spiering) Jahrmann. In pursuit of is career, he lived in San Antonio, Texas and Detroit, Michigan before settling in the Old West End in Toledo, Ohio. He retired as a comptroller from ExCell Corp.

Tom loved to cook and share. His extended family affectionally nicknamed him "mother" because Tom was always treating them with some new scrumptious dessert after a five-course dinner!

Tom is survived by Bernice, his loving canine companion; and his extended family, Dennis Vitosky, Cecelia David, Merle Martin, Ron Ortega, Jodie Bolles and Ed Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his partner and soulmate, David Mayhew.

Donations may be made in Tom's, memory to the "Holiday With Heart Fund" at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, 300 Madison Ave., Suite, 1300, Toledo, Ohio 43606

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary where online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved