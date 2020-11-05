Thomas A. Jahrmann
Thomas A. Jahrmann, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of October 29, 2020. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Otto and Ruth (Spiering) Jahrmann. In pursuit of is career, he lived in San Antonio, Texas and Detroit, Michigan before settling in the Old West End in Toledo, Ohio. He retired as a comptroller from ExCell Corp.
Tom loved to cook and share. His extended family affectionally nicknamed him "mother" because Tom was always treating them with some new scrumptious dessert after a five-course dinner!
Tom is survived by Bernice, his loving canine companion; and his extended family, Dennis Vitosky, Cecelia David, Merle Martin, Ron Ortega, Jodie Bolles and Ed Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his partner and soulmate, David Mayhew.
Donations may be made in Tom's, memory to the "Holiday With Heart Fund" at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, 300 Madison Ave., Suite, 1300, Toledo, Ohio 43606
