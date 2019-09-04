|
Thomas A. Konst
Thomas A. Konst, 76, of Milbury, passed away September 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born October 5, 1942 in Toledo to Alton and Rose (Kajfasz) Konst. Tom was an automobile mechanic for many years prior to his retirement, and afterwards, enjoyed being a truck driver. He was very mechanical and loved to tinker with all sorts of vehicles. Tom also loved to ride his Can-am motorcycle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill (Gillespie) Konst; children, Melissa Amonette and Mike (Dawn) Konst; grandchildren, Grace, Simon, Mallory, and Gabriel; and sister, Elizabeth Wilhelm. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Konst.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019