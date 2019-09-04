Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Konst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Konst


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Konst Obituary
Thomas A. Konst

Thomas A. Konst, 76, of Milbury, passed away September 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born October 5, 1942 in Toledo to Alton and Rose (Kajfasz) Konst. Tom was an automobile mechanic for many years prior to his retirement, and afterwards, enjoyed being a truck driver. He was very mechanical and loved to tinker with all sorts of vehicles. Tom also loved to ride his Can-am motorcycle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill (Gillespie) Konst; children, Melissa Amonette and Mike (Dawn) Konst; grandchildren, Grace, Simon, Mallory, and Gabriel; and sister, Elizabeth Wilhelm. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Konst.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now