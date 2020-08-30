1/1
Thomas A. Neuhaus
1940 - 2020
Thomas A. Neuhaus

Thomas A. Neuhaus, 80, of Holland, Ohio passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at home with family. He was born June 18, 1940 in Toledo, OH to Theodore and Dorothy (Laux) Neuhaus. Tom was a truck driver his entire adult life. He worked for Glass City Paper, The Bartley Company, CRST and Johnson Controls before becoming an Owner operator for Express Leasing. He served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1964. He loved to bowl, and camp with his family. Tom (Flash) met with his friends on a regular basis at the former White Hut, & Duncan Donuts at Reynolds corners. In recent years Tom loved to frequent Smuckers, Ideal Hot Dog and Mancino's in Holland.

Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas (Lisa) Neuhaus, Tonya (Greg Rosales) Neuhaus and Theresa (Brad) Jones; grandchildren, Kristina (Brian) Carpenter, Robert Krabill, Timothy (Omar) Neuhaus), Kyle Krabill, Charles Neuhaus, Briea Krabill, Braden, Alexis and Andrew Jones & 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Jim) Meinert and Joan (Ken) Newbury; former wife and mother of his children, Sharon Neuhaus-Schomburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Bick; and brother, Freddie Joe Neuhaus. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice or America Cancer Society.

Visitation will at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by military honors. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice of the Cancer Society. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
06:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
