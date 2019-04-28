Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
Thomas A. Okapal


1947 - 2019
Thomas A. Okapal Obituary
Thomas A. Okapal

Thomas Anthony Okapal was born April 25, 1947 in Toledo Ohio to Gertrude and John Okapal, who proceeded him in death. Tom graduated from Central Catholic high school in 1966.

He enjoyed a long career at Toledo Public schools. During this time, he cherished most the time he spent raising his children; JoAnne (Jeff) Richards, Tom Jr. (Donna), John, and Mary (Russell) Johnson. Upon retirement, Tom enjoyed fishing, hobby photography, daily sunrise walks in the local parks, and spending time with his 6 grandchildren.

Tom was compassionate, fair, honest, and loved by so many. During his long battle with leukemia, it was very common to hear doctors and nurses say how pleasant he was; always making others laugh with a smile on his face, right until the end.

Tom was a man of great faith. He left this world peacefully at home to be united with his Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by his four children and his beloved sister Carol Fisher. Arrangemnts have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
