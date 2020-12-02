1/1
Thomas A. Osborne
1981 - 2020
Thomas A. Osborne

Thomas A. Osborne, age 39, of Temperance, MI, passed away, November 26, 2020 He was born January 16, 1981, in Sylvania, OH, the son of Thomas E. & Deborah (Smith) Osborne. Tom was a graduate of Bedford High School, Class of 2000. He was currently employed at L & W Engineering in Blissfield, MI.

Tom is survived by his parents, Thomas E. & Deborah Osborne; two sisters, Rebecca (Kevin) Greenhalge and Sherrie (Dustin) Watkins; and three nieces, Cassidy, Sage and Kaya Watkins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great grandparents; aunt and uncle, Sharon & Bill Blair.

Viewing & Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI. Private family services will follow with burial in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com


Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
