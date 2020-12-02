Thomas A. Osborne
Thomas A. Osborne, age 39, of Temperance, MI, passed away, November 26, 2020 He was born January 16, 1981, in Sylvania, OH, the son of Thomas E. & Deborah (Smith) Osborne. Tom was a graduate of Bedford High School, Class of 2000. He was currently employed at L & W Engineering in Blissfield, MI.
Tom is survived by his parents, Thomas E. & Deborah Osborne; two sisters, Rebecca (Kevin) Greenhalge and Sherrie (Dustin) Watkins; and three nieces, Cassidy, Sage and Kaya Watkins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great grandparents; aunt and uncle, Sharon & Bill Blair.
Viewing & Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI. Private family services will follow with burial in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com