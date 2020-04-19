Thomas A. Seeman
1927 - 2019
Thomas A. Seeman (1927-2019) Thomas Seeman, 92, of Perrysburg, OH, and Ellensburg, WA passed away November 20, 2019 at his daughter's home in Ellensburg, WA. He had been in Hospice Home Care for five weeks. He was born November 28, 1927 in Fremont, OH. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School, and the University of Toledo. He served in the US Army from 1945-47. Tom was a business entrepreneur in Toledo. He was a member of Toledo Rotary, Phi Kappa Chi fraternity at the university, and Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg. Tom enjoyed traveling near and far, the Toledo Opera and Symphony, and he had a fine appreciation for the arts. He did daily walking or biking in his enjoyment of life each day. He is survived by his children Amy Seeman Burke (Bob) and family in WA, and Peter T. Eagle (Margo) and family in OH; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his two sisters, Betty Farnham, FL, and Beverly Kinney, OH. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; sons, Joel T. Seeman, and John R. Seeman, and grandson Erik Eagle. On November 25, 2019, his life was celebrated in a memorial service, with his family at First Lutheran Church, Ellensburg, WA. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's memory to Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 9892.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
