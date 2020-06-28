Thomas A. Stibbe
Thomas A. Stibbe, 81, of Leland, NC (Wilmington) died January 5, 2020, from complications related to Myasthenia Gravis and Parkinson's Disease.
Tom's world was family, friends, and cars. Antique automobiles, modern cars, steam engines, tractors, and spark plugs were his passion. Haggling over obscure, ancient auto parts was his fun. Tom was a lover of good jokes and sly pranks, toothpicks, a long talk, good food (especially rhubarb pie), skiing, vegetable gardening, anything at "The Beach" and, most of all, his extended family and circles of friends. He was a bone-crushing hugger ("give me a squeeze") and an enthusiastic cheerleader of his children, grandchildren, cousins, friends and, more broadly, ANYTHING fun.
Born and raised in in Fairview Park, OH, Tom was a longtime Cleveland area resident. He moved his family to Sylvania in 1975 where he joined Maumee Valley Machinery, an industrial machine tool sales company in Perrysburg. He attended Purdue University and was a 1961 IAP graduate of Kent State University.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Gallaher) Stibbe, and four children, Sarah (Deno) Damaskos in Montclair, NJ, Jennifer (Ravi) Rajan in Yardley, PA, Suzanne (Doug) Gamble in Wilmington, NC, and Matthew (Fancy Fechser) Stibbe in Pacific Palisades and Nevada City, CA. He leaves 10 grandchildren ranging from college graduate to newborn, Christopher, Chloe, Omarion, Anjali, Sameer, Samantha, Devin, Paul, Marigold, Prairie. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Stuart (Mary) Gallaher and sister-in-law, Kathy (Allen) McQuarrie. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Andrea Paul and her husband Jim. He was particularly close to nieces, Betty Bump and Laura Jaster; nephews, Philip Stibbe and David Paul; cousin, Paul Gerhart; and their families.
Due to COVID-19, a planned July memorial service at the Sylvania United Church of Christ has been postponed indefinitely. Updates and a photo gallery are posted online at https://www.forevermissed.com/tom-stibbe/
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice or Lower Cape Fear Hospice (lifecare.org).
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.